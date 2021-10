A site plan extension has been granted for a proposed apartment complex in the City of Brighton. The Vistas at Uptown will be a 200-unit luxury apartment complex on Second Street in Brighton. Developer DTN Management originally received site plan approval in 2018, and then a one-year extension in 2019. In April of 2020, DTN brought forward an amended site plan with changes that were approved, but the pandemic caused some delays. They were before the City Planning Commission again this past Monday, asking for a new 1-year extension.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO