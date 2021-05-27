How seniors are making the most of their year

Covid-19 has taken away many things from us. Although the most important thing to focus on is our health and the health of the people that surround us, it is hard to not think about all of the fun things people are missing out on. The Senior class of 2021 did not get a normal senior year, they did not get traditional spirit weeks or dances, for the majority of the year they didn’t even get to sit in an actual classroom. Although these things could not be done the conventional way, many students found other ways to try and make the most of their senior year, despite the unfortunate circumstances.