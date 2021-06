NPR's Scott Simon talks with historian Julian Hayter, of the University of Richmond, about the push-back on using Critical Race Theory to teach American history. How American history should be taught is a contentious topic once again. Many Republican officials have decried an academic approach called critical race theory that makes race and racism central to explore in U.S. history, laws and institutions. There are movements in several states that would seek to mandate how U.S. racial history can be discussed in the classroom. Our next guest is an historian with some thoughts about all this. Julian Hayter is a professor at the University of Richmond. Professor, thanks for being back with us.