Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality: Possibilities of a Real Fake World

theflucobeat.com
 30 days ago

Technology gets more and more advanced by the day, and we just so happen to be in the age where the beginnings of virtual reality is a spectacle we can all observe. We started from cardboard boxes and moved to wires, headsets, and gloves. Yes, this is expensive and detailed technology, but a lot of engineers would tell you it’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve only grazed the virtual possibilities for the modern-day world.

theflucobeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Headsets#Extended Reality#Mixed Reality#The Franklin Institute#Vpl Research#Fdm Group#Vret#Sci Fi#Enterprise Tech#Xr#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

Metrics for 3D Object Pointing and Manipulation in Virtual Reality

Assessing the performance of human movements during teleoperation and virtual reality is a challenging problem, particularly in 3D space due to complex spatial settings. Despite the presence of a multitude of metrics, a compelling standardized 3D metric is yet missing, aggravating inter-study comparability between different studies. Hence, evaluating human performance in virtual environments is a long-standing research goal, and a performance metric that combines two or more metrics under one formulation remains largely unexplored, particularly in higher dimensions. The absence of such a metric is primarily attributed to the discrepancies between pointing and manipulation, the complex spatial variables in 3D, and the combination of translational and rotational movements altogether. In this work, four experiments were designed and conducted with progressively higher spatial complexity to study and compare existing metrics thoroughly. The research goal was to quantify the difficulty of these 3D tasks and model human performance sufficiently in full 3D peripersonal space. Consequently, a new model extension has been proposed and its applicability has been validated across all the experimental results, showing improved modelling and representation of human performance in combined movements of 3D object pointing and manipulation tasks than existing work. Lastly, the implications on 3D interaction, teleoperation and object task design in virtual reality are discussed.
BusinessGame Informer Online

Facebook Acquires BigBox VR, A Major Player In The Virtual Reality Space

Facebook is no stranger to VR, nor is the company unfamiliar with delving into the world of gaming. With Sony and Microsoft both making big moves when it comes to acquisitions, it looks like the social media giant is gearing up to do the same. The latest move? Acquiring one of the biggest names in the VR space, BigBox VR.
ComputersNewswise

Beyond Zoom: Virtual Reality Classrooms

Newswise — Cristina Lopes, UCI Chancellor’s Professor of informatics, sits in a courtyard waiting as her students slowly trickle into class. In front of them is a series of large objects: the topic of today’s lecture. Lopes reaches out and touches a yellow cylinder floating in front of her, and the object is instantly replaced with a complex line of code.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Facebook to test ad placement for its virtual reality system

There's virtual reality as a place to have fun playing games. There's VR as a place to experience otherwise out-of-reach environments. There's VR as a place to interact with others in virtual space. And now, there's VR as a place to be bombarded by sponsors' messages. Driving the news: Facebook...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Virtual reality ads make their way to Facebook's Oculus headsets

June 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Wednesday it will begin testing ads inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers, including Resolution Games. The small-scale test of VR ads are a bridge between the social media company's main revenue line of selling digital advertising...
ComputersPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Spotlight: Axis-Z Brings Virtual Reality To Trading

Key Takeaway: For a few hundred dollars, traders can pick up Oculus VR headsets and trade from anywhere. The VR workspaces can be personalized and offer traders a unique way to cut equipment costs. Benzinga, a leading news and data provider, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards,...
Technologybbntimes.com

Using Virtual Reality for Remote Worker Training & Collaboration

With the world in the current state that it is in with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s never been a better time to look to utilizing technology to increase organizational effectiveness. With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it makes a lot more sense for brands to start using...
NFLvoguebusiness.com

The augmented and virtual reality opportunity for luxury

This article is a sponsored feature in partnership with Facebook. Facebook held a recent conference on the potential of virtual and augmented reality for luxury. Some 50 luxury C-level executives, joining from five cities, were invited to a VR reproduction of Hacker Square, Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on 27 May using Facebook’s headset the Oculus Quest 2.
Healthturbofuture.com

Virtual and Augmented Reality: The Future of Immersive Healthcare

Rebecca is a bubbly freelance journalist who writes about tech, health and lifestyle. Immersive Technology That Opens Your Eyes: Virtual and Augmented Reality. Technological advancements continue to revolutionise medicine. As we step further into the 21st century, healthcare as we once knew it is quickly evolving in a post-pandemic world.
Computersjioforme.com

From virtual reality and NFT to HBCU partnership

Anyone who predicts the exact date and time when Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 will receive $ 20,000 worth of Bitcoin. To participate, please like here. https://www.financebrokerage.com/from-virtual-reality-and-nfts-to-hbcu-partnerships/ From virtual reality and NFT to HBCU partnership.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Struggling iPhone LCD screen maker Japan Display pivots to virtual reality

Japan Display, once one of Apple’s key suppliers, sees a new market for its liquid crystal displays (LCD) after ceding the smartphones arena to rival OLED screens: the nascient yet growing virtual reality business. Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa for Bloomberg:. The Tokyo-based LCD specialist expects its favored display technology...
Video GamesThe American Genius

Not just for gaming: How virtual reality can save PTSD patients

(TECH NEWS) Thanks to its ability to simulate situations safely, virtual reality technologies are proving effective in therapy for PTSD patients. Over the last year, a great many people have developed a new and sometimes dangerous relationship with a new emotional state, anxiety. I know that personally I’d never had a panic attack in my life until the middle of the pandemic. For many these emotions have taken the form of actual disorders. Actual mental influences which affect everyday life on a large scale. One of the most common forms of which is PTSD.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

BehaVR: The Modernization of Maternal Health Using Virtual Reality

Most of us have only ever used a virtual reality headset for entertainment. Which – don’t get me wrong – is very cool. But there is so much more to be learned and gained from VR technology. In fact, we’re seeing an explosion of VR technology being used for a wide variety of use cases in healthcare.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Virtual Reality’s Surprising Accessibility for Disabled Gamers

Video games and their respective consoles and technology have had expeditious growth in terms of technology. If you follow the gaming industry, it may feel like there is always some new accessory attempting to switch up the formula. Yet, the same cannot be said for disabled gamers, a historically overlooked fraction of the video game community. They are a community that fears new technology because of what it means for how it will affect the accessibility of what they play. However, one unexpected technology has risen in recent years that just might turn the tide: virtual reality headsets.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Virtual Reality RPG A Township Tale Announced

Alta has announced a brand new VR RPG called A Township Tale. The game will be compatible with both Oculus Quest 1 and Oculus Quest 2 will be launching on July 15, 2021 for $9.99. Players will also receive their own server and 1,000 Talems (in-game currency) used to purchase cosmetic items for characters.
TechnologyConsulting-Specifying Engineer

Four big takeaways from virtual reality conference

Morrissey Goodale their fourth virtual reality (VR) event for A/E industry leaders. Attendees came from across North America (VR is mighty handy when the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed to non-essential travel) to learn and network in a variety of custom-designed VR spaces including auditoriums, galleries, and conference rooms. Strategy + Execution was the theme for the Wednesday sessions, while on Thursday the focus was on Capitalization + M&A. Here are the take-aways from the discussions:
Electronicsreportsgo.com

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Overview, Major Manufacturers and Production Price, Cost Revenue, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform Market Forecast 2026

In the latest research report on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Platform market, researchers and analysts have made optimal use of various multi-disciplinary approaches to arrive at the mentioned conclusion and forecasts. It offers an in-depth analysis of the major opportunities during the forecast years, while simultaneously preparing stakeholders for effectively dealing with the threats & challenges in this business sphere. In addition, the authors have rigorously evaluated the ongoing global crisis of Covid-19 for a stronger realization of the revenue prospects in the upcoming years.
Electronicscioreview.com

How Have Virtual Reality Strengthens Various Industries?

Virtual reality is a computer-generated environment that a user can explore and interact with. Virtual reality is a term that refers to a computer-generated environment that a user can explore and interact with. A user is immersed in the background, and the brain is tricked into thinking about what is real in the virtual world.