How to create a healthy lifestyle

What—and when—you drink matters. The type of fluids you take in should be chosen according to your sport and the duration of the workout, as well as the weather and particular needs of your body. Often, water or an electrolyte drink with low carb content is sufficient. Sugar-bomb energy drinks and isotonic beverages (i.e., high in carbs), on the other hand, should be limited. When you’re well hydrated going into a workout or race, you’re off to a great start to perform at your best. But as you go harder, your blood and muscles use more water and you lose it through sweat, so your hydration level drops off. To combat this, drink up during and after your workout, too, so that your body can get the water and nutrients it needs to keep going strong.