Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News Vaccine COVID-19 ﻿Center to Offer Extended Hours

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Thursday, June 3, the Newport News Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will modify its hours to provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The center will continue to operate from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Newport News CVC is located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard. Walk-ins are accepted or you can make an appointment by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org and typing Newport News Community Vaccination Center in the search bar. Anyone 12 and older can receive a free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at the CVC. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also offered daily and the Moderna vaccine is offered on select days. Those under the age of 18 must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine. The City of Newport News has partnered with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to offer free bus passes to residents to use to get COVID vaccinations. Every resident age 16 and older is eligible to receive two bus passes for travel to and from their first and second shots at any vaccine clinic in Hampton Roads. To request passes, visit the city website or call the 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-926-2311. Uber and Lyft are also offering free rides to anyone traveling to get a COVID-19 vaccine until July 4. Uber is giving riders four one-way rides up to $25 off each. Each of these two round trips must be three weeks apart. Riders can access the program by opening the Uber app and selecting “Vaccine” and then “Get your free ride.” The free rides are offered between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. For complete details, visit the Uber website or app. Lyft is offering two roundtrip rides, up to $15 each trip, and is also requiring these free rides take place three weeks apart. For more information on Lyft’s Vaccine Access Program, visit their website. Beginning at midnight on Friday, May 28, all indoor COVID-19 mitigation measures in Virginia, including social distancing and capacity restrictions, will be lifted to align with CDC guidelines. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, and where otherwise required. Businesses retain the ability to require masks and employees who work in certain businesses — including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment — must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated. Visit Governor Northam’s website for complete details on Executive Order Seventy-Two.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Newport News, VA
Health
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Newport News, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Newport News, VA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccines#Free Travel#Health Care Facilities#Health Facilities#Fitness Center#Newport News Cvc#The Johnson Johnson#Hampton Roads Transit#Hrt#The 311 Contact Center#City Of Newport News#Free Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid Vaccinations#Cdc Guidelines#Walk Ins#Warwick Boulevard#Free Rides#Request Passes#Select Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power of healing | Howard Kern, president and CEO, Sentara Healthcare

Holding the title of president and chief executive officer of a major healthcare facility is no easy feat. But during the coronavirus pandemic, Howard Kern, the leader of Sentara Healthcare, said the pace and intensity of work created an emotional roller coaster. And in the midst of it all, Kern’s 93-year-old mother passed away. Professionally it’s been a year of challenge and stress, he said, ...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

New funding to make Newport News behavioral health docket largest in the state

The Newport News General District Court behavioral health docket — a program that provides services and support to mentally ill defendants — is about to become the largest of its kind in the state. General District Judge Matthew W. Hoffman, who presides over the docket, gave a presentation in April to the City Council about the docket’s first three years. Afterward, the council altered the ...