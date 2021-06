BERLIN – Dreams do come true, and for Berlin High School Valedictorian Makayla Gorski, that happened when she was accepted into her dream school. “Being the valedictorian came as a huge surprise to me,” Gorski said. “I’ve always loved learning and reading, but my emphasis in high school during my freshman and sophomore year was more in my extra curriculars. So, when I found out in my junior year that I was the top of the class, I definitely put in the heavy work. I think part of it was I fell in love with Duke University, which is where I will be attending next year, and I wanted to put in the heavy work so that I had a better chance of getting accepted at my dream school and I think all my hard work my junior year just amounted to this incredible honor my senior year.”