H.S. Softball: Holy Redeemer once again ends Dunmore’s season in District 2 playoffs

Holy Redeemer’s Olivia Murray slides home safely as Dunmore catcher Tristan Canavan tries to apply the tag in the second inning Thursday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The year changes and so do the players. The result remains the same, and it’s never easy to achieve for the Holy Redeemer softball team. The Royals once again locked up with Dunmore in the postseason and came away with a win, hanging on for a 4-2 victory in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals on Thursday. Top-seeded Redeemer (19-1) will host second-seeded Mid Valley (18-2) for the championship Wednesday. Mid Valley defeated Lake-Lehman 9-2 in the other semifinal. Dunmore finished 10-9 and for the sixth time in nine years (eight seasons since there was no softball in 2020) the conclusion was a loss to Redeemer. Thursday’s game was the fifth time the Royals defeated the Bucks by two runs or less. “They’re a good ball club,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “They get up when they come down here. Or when we go up there, they play well. “It’s playoffs. It’s one-and-done. You got to come out and play your best game from the get-go.” Redeemer took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single to center by Lynzie Skoronski and an RBI infield single by Jenna Santuk. The Royals had to navigate some rough spots to keep the advantage going into the sixth. In the first inning, Dunmore’s Emma Conte hit a double off the right field fence. In the third, Moriah Murray launched a fly that pinned Redeemer left fielder Olivia Murray against the fence. She couldn’t haul it in, resulting in a triple, but a few more feet would have been a home run. Then in the fifth, Dunmore’s Jenna Cruser hit a fly that appeared to bang off the top of the fence in left center and bounce back onto the field. Cruser ended up at second with a double with no one out but never advanced farther. Dunmore finally got a long ball — a two-run homer to left by Maddie Lessard in the sixth. By that time, Redeemer had built its lead to 4-0. Dunmore got a two-out single in the seventh, but Santuk finished off her complete game with her 10th strikeout. “Three close,” Dunmore coach Ryan Ferguson said. “We needed a little bit more of a warmer day and we’d probably be having a different story here. “Our goal is to hit the ball hard every time. She was an excellent pitcher. She had a great curveball going. But I’m very proud of how the kids hit. We had some very hard ones. Unfortunately, they came up a few inches short.” Redeemer scored its final run in the fifth. Liz Mendrzycki walked with one out and scored when Kendra Santuk laced a triple into the right field corner.M.Murray p`4`0`2`0 Maderano cf`4`0`0`0 Conte ss`2`1`2`0 Quinn rf`3`0`0`0 Lessard 3b`3`1`1`2 Santasiero dp`2`0`0`0 Canavan c`3`0`1`0 Cruser 1b`3`0`1`0 Gatto pr`0`0`0`0 Blume 2b`3`0`0`0 Summa lf/fx`0`0`0`0Kopec ss`2`1`1`0 Skoronski 2b`2`0`1`2 J.Santuk p`3`0`2`1 Mendrzycki 3b`2`1`0`0 Whitman lf`3`0`0`0 K.Santuk c`3`0`1`1 Gryboski 1b`2`0`1`0 Parker cf`3`1`0`0 O.Murray lf`2`1`1`0 Paulukonis rf/fx`2`1`1`02B — Cruiser, Conte. 3B — M.Murray, K.Santuk. HR — Lessard.M.Murray L`6.0`7`4`4`4`5J.Santuk W`7.0`7`2`2`2`10