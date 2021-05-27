Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

H.S. Softball: Holy Redeemer once again ends Dunmore’s season in District 2 playoffs

By John Erzar
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08w8mp_0aE7fwwq00
Holy Redeemer’s Olivia Murray slides home safely as Dunmore catcher Tristan Canavan tries to apply the tag in the second inning Thursday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader
WILKES-BARRE — The year changes and so do the players. The result remains the same, and it’s never easy to achieve for the Holy Redeemer softball team. The Royals once again locked up with Dunmore in the postseason and came away with a win, hanging on for a 4-2 victory in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals on Thursday. Top-seeded Redeemer (19-1) will host second-seeded Mid Valley (18-2) for the championship Wednesday. Mid Valley defeated Lake-Lehman 9-2 in the other semifinal. Dunmore finished 10-9 and for the sixth time in nine years (eight seasons since there was no softball in 2020) the conclusion was a loss to Redeemer. Thursday’s game was the fifth time the Royals defeated the Bucks by two runs or less. “They’re a good ball club,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “They get up when they come down here. Or when we go up there, they play well. “It’s playoffs. It’s one-and-done. You got to come out and play your best game from the get-go.” Redeemer took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single to center by Lynzie Skoronski and an RBI infield single by Jenna Santuk. The Royals had to navigate some rough spots to keep the advantage going into the sixth. In the first inning, Dunmore’s Emma Conte hit a double off the right field fence. In the third, Moriah Murray launched a fly that pinned Redeemer left fielder Olivia Murray against the fence. She couldn’t haul it in, resulting in a triple, but a few more feet would have been a home run. Then in the fifth, Dunmore’s Jenna Cruser hit a fly that appeared to bang off the top of the fence in left center and bounce back onto the field. Cruser ended up at second with a double with no one out but never advanced farther. Dunmore finally got a long ball — a two-run homer to left by Maddie Lessard in the sixth. By that time, Redeemer had built its lead to 4-0. Dunmore got a two-out single in the seventh, but Santuk finished off her complete game with her 10th strikeout. “Three close,” Dunmore coach Ryan Ferguson said. “We needed a little bit more of a warmer day and we’d probably be having a different story here. “Our goal is to hit the ball hard every time. She was an excellent pitcher. She had a great curveball going. But I’m very proud of how the kids hit. We had some very hard ones. Unfortunately, they came up a few inches short.” Redeemer scored its final run in the fifth. Liz Mendrzycki walked with one out and scored when Kendra Santuk laced a triple into the right field corner.
District 2 Class 3A Semifinals Holy Redeemer 4, Dunmore 2 Dunmore`AB`R`H`BI M.Murray p`4`0`2`0 Maderano cf`4`0`0`0 Conte ss`2`1`2`0 Quinn rf`3`0`0`0 Lessard 3b`3`1`1`2 Santasiero dp`2`0`0`0 Canavan c`3`0`1`0 Cruser 1b`3`0`1`0 Gatto pr`0`0`0`0 Blume 2b`3`0`0`0 Summa lf/fx`0`0`0`0 Totals`27`2`7`2 Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI Kopec ss`2`1`1`0 Skoronski 2b`2`0`1`2 J.Santuk p`3`0`2`1 Mendrzycki 3b`2`1`0`0 Whitman lf`3`0`0`0 K.Santuk c`3`0`1`1 Gryboski 1b`2`0`1`0 Parker cf`3`1`0`0 O.Murray lf`2`1`1`0 Paulukonis rf/fx`2`1`1`0 Totals`22`4`7`4 Dunmore`000`002`0 — 2 Holy Redeemer`030`010`x — 4 2B — Cruiser, Conte. 3B — M.Murray, K.Santuk. HR — Lessard.
Dunmore`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO M.Murray L`6.0`7`4`4`4`5 Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO J.Santuk W`7.0`7`2`2`2`10
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Lake Lehman#Quinn Rf#Paulukonis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Port Byron, NYcortlandstandard.net

Softball season ends in a rout for McGraw

PORT BYRON — Nothing seemed fair for the McGraw Eagles Monday. After a comeback win in their regular season finale, their momentum couldn’t last into their NYSPHSAA Section III Class C tournament first-round matchup with the No. 7 seed Port Byron Panthers, as they. fell 20-0 in five innings. Beyond...
Shinnston, WVTheInterMountain.com

EHS softball team’s season ends in loss at Lincoln

SHINNSTON — A run in the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 softball tournament concluded for Elkins in an 8-0 setback to Lincoln on Friday. The Lady Tigers, who captured wins over Liberty and Philip Barbour in sectional action, finished the season 7-16. Delaney Haller tossed a five-inning two-hitter for...
Moline, ILQuad-Cities Times

Prep report: Moline's softball season comes to end

Normal Comm. 5, Moline 3: Kiersten Manning struck out 11 and scattered eight hits in seven innings to help Normal Community end Moline’s season. Alison Kern and Lindsey DeRoeck had two hits apiece for the Ironmen. Brenna Ross, Suzanne Farren and Rachel Worley each had two hits for the Maroons.
Bluefield, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Lady Beavers’ excellent softball season ends

NEW RICHMOND — Prior to the recent realignment, Wyoming East and Independence had waged some classic postseason sectional softball battles. Split into separate sections this year, the two rivals still found a way to renew old acquaintances. One day after the Patriots punched their ticket to the regionals from Section...
Dubois, PAD9Sports.com

DuBois Softball Ends Season in Sub-Regional Loss: June 3 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

June 3 Playoff scores and recaps. Patience and plate discipline powered Bellefonte to a win over DuBois in a 5A Sub-Regional win over DuBois. Despite only tallying five hits, Bellefonte tallied 11 walks in the game, playing a tremendous role in their win. The Raiders took a 2-0 lead after two innings and responded with two more in the fifth after DuBois scored a run in the top of the frame. The Raiders put the game away with a four-run sixth to set the final score.
Belvidere, ILRockford Register-Star

Bucs' bats go silent at wrong time as Belvidere's standout softball season ends early

BELVIDERE — One of the best softball seasons in Belvidere history came to a frustrating end in Thursday’s Class 3A regional final. The Bucs knocked Sycamore starting pitcher Emily Prebil out in the second inning and two of the first three Bucs to face reliever Rebecca Allen also banged out hits. At the time, that gave Belvidere more hits (7) than outs (5).
Sportscadillacvikings.org

Softball Sweeps Mesick to End Regular Season

The varsity softball team celebrated senior night, parents night & two wins to end the regular season. The Vikings played Mesick in a non-conference doubleheader at Lincoln Field. Cadillac swept Mesick 7-1 and 5-4 in a pair of non-league softball games Wednesday to wrap up its regular season. Cadillac won...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

A.L. softball ends season in section tournament

The Albert Lea softball team traveled to Austin Thursday afternoon to take on Faribault in the consolation side of the Section 1AAA playoff bracket. Despite taking an early lead, scoring a run in the first and second innings, the Tigers were unable to hold on, eventually falling to the Falcons 7-2, and ending their season.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

No-hitter Ends Softball Season for Wildkits

Whitney Young’s Shelby Jacobson tossed a no-hitter and struck out 17 Thursday, ending Evanston’s softball season in the regional championship game. The Wildkits lost 8-0 and finished 10-12 on the season. Evanston’s only baserunners came on a pair of walks. Katy Patton drew a leadoff walk in the 2nd inning...
Le Sueur, MNNew Prague Times

Titans end season at playoffs

The Tri-City United Baseball Team’s season came to an end in the Section Playoffs to Sibley East on Saturday, May 29 by a score of 9-0. The loss put the team’s season at 2-14. TCU had only one hit by Collin Barnett, who also pitched the first 3.2 innings giving...
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Soccer Season Ends in District Finals

Some stellar goaltending and a couple of bad breaks ended the Dexter girls’ soccer teams season Saturday as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline in the Division 1 district final. The match went back and forth through out the game with Dexter getting several quality scoring chances, but Skyline...
hometownsource.com

Season ends in extra innings for Magic softball

The Monticello Magic softball team's season came to an end Thursday evening with a playoff loss to Cold Spring Rocori in extra innings Thursday, June 3. The loss came after a dominating 16-1 win over St. Cloud Apollo earlier in the day. The Magic was eliminated from playoff action with...
Manton, MImanisteenews.com

Chips end season battling in district championship game

MANTON — The Chippewas peaked at the right time this spring, coming within one bad inning of perhaps winning a district championship in baseball on June 5. Although they could not get over the hump against Benzie Central in the district championship game, Manistee coach Dave Edmondson said he really enjoyed what he saw from his team through three games in districts.