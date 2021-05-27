Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Czech Village Reopens

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
 22 days ago
The Cedar Valley Nature Trail through the Czech Village District has reopened, following a closure associated with flood control work currently underway. The on-street bike detour that was established on C Street SW between 17th Avenue and Bowling Street will be removed this weekend.

Flood control work continues in the Czech Village as part of the City’s permanent Flood Control System. Construction is underway near A Street SW and Bowling Street SW (formerly 21st Avenue), northeast of C Street. Impacts to vehicular traffic are not anticipated.

Crews are installing a new underground stormwater gate, which will close during Cedar River flooding emergencies. The new gate will prevent river water from backing up into the City’s storm sewer system and causing street flooding. The gate will also reduce the City’s reliance on plugs and pumps that are annually deployed as temporary protection during high river crests. The gate is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

To learn about additional flood control projects currently underway, please visit www.cityofcr.com/floodcontrol.

Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in Iowa and is the county seat of Linn County. The city lies on both banks of the Cedar River, 20 miles (32 km) north of Iowa City and 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Des Moines, the state's capital and largest city. It is a part of the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids Region of Eastern Iowa which includes Linn, Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Jones, Johnson, and Washington counties.

