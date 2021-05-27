Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Splash Pads Open This Weekend

Posted by 
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUctY_0aE7f7SO00

Splash pads located in Cedar Rapids parks will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. Water is turned on at 9:00 a.m. each day and turned off at 9:00 p.m. The spray features are activated when a hand is run across the sensor on the fire hydrant or the button is pressed to activate the water. Splash pads are located at Cedar Valley, Cleveland, Daniels, Greene Square, Hayes, Hidder, Noelridge, Redmond, and Twin Pines Parks. The splash pad at Jacolyn Park is currently closed for ADA improvements and anticipated to open within the next two weeks. The splash pad at Time Check Park is currently closed for repairs. A time frame for reopening is not available at this time.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

6
Followers
73
Post
879
Views
ABOUT

Cedar Rapids is the second-largest city in Iowa and is the county seat of Linn County. The city lies on both banks of the Cedar River, 20 miles (32 km) north of Iowa City and 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Des Moines, the state's capital and largest city. It is a part of the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids Region of Eastern Iowa which includes Linn, Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Jones, Johnson, and Washington counties.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#The Splash#Fire Hydrant#Twin Pines Parks#Ada#Time Check Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cleveland and Hidder Splash Pads Closing Friday for Resurfacing

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – June 17, 2021 – The splash pads located in Cleveland Park and Hidder Park will be closed beginning Friday, June 18 for resurfacing. The Parks & Recreation Department anticipates reopening them early next week. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash pads located at Cedar Valley Park, Daniels Park, Greene Square, Hayes Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, or Twin Pines Park.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Mini Pines to Host Grand Opening Friday

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 11 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. as it opens Mini Pines, a new miniature golf course. Mini Pines is an 18-hole, lighted course, located at 3800 42nd Street NE, next to Twin Pines Golf Course. The grand opening event will feature a program with speakers, ribbon cutting, and opportunity to explore the course from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. After 4:30 p.m. the course will be open for paid play. Drawings will be held throughout the event for multiple packages of four rounds of mini golf.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Rollin' Recmobile Begins Schedule on June 7

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s Rollin’ Recmobile will begin its summer schedule on Monday, June 7 at 9:30 a.m. The Recmobile will bring recreation equipment, games and staff to lead activities to thirteen parks each week this summer. The van also has a WIFI hot spot that park users can access during Recmobile stops.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Czech Village Reopens

The Cedar Valley Nature Trail through the Czech Village District has reopened, following a closure associated with flood control work currently underway. The on-street bike detour that was established on C Street SW between 17th Avenue and Bowling Street will be removed this weekend. Flood control work continues in the...