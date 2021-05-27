Splash Pads Open This Weekend

Splash pads located in Cedar Rapids parks will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. Water is turned on at 9:00 a.m. each day and turned off at 9:00 p.m. The spray features are activated when a hand is run across the sensor on the fire hydrant or the button is pressed to activate the water. Splash pads are located at Cedar Valley, Cleveland, Daniels, Greene Square, Hayes, Hidder, Noelridge, Redmond, and Twin Pines Parks. The splash pad at Jacolyn Park is currently closed for ADA improvements and anticipated to open within the next two weeks. The splash pad at Time Check Park is currently closed for repairs. A time frame for reopening is not available at this time.