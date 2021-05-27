Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Reed Park Story Path Opens June 3

 22 days ago
The City of Cedar Rapids, in cooperation with the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Cedar Rapids Public Library, and Taylor Area Neighborhood Association, will open a new story walk at Reed Park, 618 7th Avenue SW, on Thursday, June 3 from 2:00 -3:30 p.m. A story researched and written by fourth and fifth grade students at the Cedar River Academy at Taylor is featured first. The book entitled The Wild Weather Week is about the flood of 2008. The topic was chosen due to the impact the flood had on students at the school and in the adjacent neighborhood. Representatives from the City of Cedar Rapids, Cedar River Academy, and Taylor Area Neighborhood Association have worked over the past 18 months to improve Reed Park and create the story path. The Alliant Foundation provided funding for the page displays. The Cedar Rapids Public Library is publishing the book and providing each student ​involved in creating the story with his or her own copy. The Wild Weather Week will also be available to check out at the library in the Academy.

The story walk at Cherry Hill Park will feature a new story by mid-June. New stories are added to the walks every three to four months.

