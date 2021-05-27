Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

OU Board of Regents Approves Biggest Addition of Freshman Housing in Nearly Six Decades, D.D.S. Expansion, Appointments of Provost and Academic Deans, and More

ou.edu
 22 days ago

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met today to consider the addition of the Cross Village complex to OU Housing’s suite of on-campus living facilities beginning this fall, the expansion of the doctor of dental surgery degree program to OU-Tulsa, the appointment of a new senior vice president and provost for the Norman campus and two new college deans, and other items.

www.ou.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
City
Fort Sill, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#D S#D D S Expansion#Ou Housing#Ou Tulsa#The Chickasaw Nation#Llc#Provident#Cross#The Ou Board Of Regents#Oklahomans#The Board Of Regents#The University Of Arizona#The University Of Vermont#National Science Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."