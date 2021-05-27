OU Board of Regents Approves Biggest Addition of Freshman Housing in Nearly Six Decades, D.D.S. Expansion, Appointments of Provost and Academic Deans, and More
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents met today to consider the addition of the Cross Village complex to OU Housing's suite of on-campus living facilities beginning this fall, the expansion of the doctor of dental surgery degree program to OU-Tulsa, the appointment of a new senior vice president and provost for the Norman campus and two new college deans, and other items.