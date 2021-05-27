Cancel
No new badger culling licences after next year

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo new badger culling licences will be issued after next year, the government has confirmed. It comes just months after a licence was granted in Shropshire to help tackle tuberculosis in cattle. Wildlife campaigners have warned that tens of thousands of badgers will be killed over the next four years...

Agricultureagriland.ie

DAERA sets out plans for £37 million 5-year soil health scheme

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture is working on plans to launch a £37 million five-year soil sampling scheme to improve soil fertility and nutrient use. The proposed NI-wide soil nutrient health scheme aims to provide farmers with the nutrient status of their fields, to assist them to make best practice decisions on nutrient requirements.
Agriculturebusinessnewswales.com

Further Steps Forward for Shelf-Life of Welsh Lamb

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has confirmed that work across the agriculture and food industry to lengthen the average shelf-life of PGI Welsh Lamb is continuing to pay dividends. Increasing shelf-life has been identified as a key driver in helping Welsh Lamb’s competitiveness in the domestic retail...
Public HealthBBC

Exams altered next year after pandemic disruption

Next year's A-levels and GCSEs in England are likely to face "adjustments" to be fairer to pupils disrupted by the pandemic, the education secretary has told MPs. Gavin Williamson said exams in 2022 would need to be altered so that pupils would not be at a disadvantage. This summer's exams...
Animalsbusinessnewswales.com

Welsh Vet Awarded for Work with Pioneering Livestock Project

A Welsh veterinary science lecturer has received a prestigious UK award for her work with a pioneering project on antibiotic use in livestock. Dr Gwen Rees BVSc (Hons) PhD MRCVS has received the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ Impact Award for her involvement in the Arwain Vet Cymru project to improve antibiotic prescribing in cattle and sheep.
Agriculturebordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Walkers and farmers warned of livestock danger by experts

AN AGRICULTURAL expert is warning Welsh and West Midlands walkers and farmers to stay vigilant in the vicinity of livestock and their young this summer to avoid endangering lives and jeopardising livelihoods. James Treverton, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, is urging the public and farmers to take steps to protect...
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Shropshire Council's health boss call after 34 per cent rise

SHROPSHIRE'S health boss has urged residents to keep testing and have the Covid-19 vaccination when offered after a spike in infections in the county. Between June 11-17, the unitary authority said there was 112 new cases reported – a 34 per cent increase on the previous week – while the seven-day infection rate was 34.7 per 100,000.
Agriculturelincolnshireworld.com

Grant awarded to fund more sustainable farming in the Lincolnshire Wolds

The funding, from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), is for farmers and land managers to carry out projects that support nature recovery, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide opportunities for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and cultural heritage, or support nature-friendly sustainable farm businesses.
Public Healtheastlothiancourier.com

Covid-19: East Lothian posts highest virus rate in Scotland

EAST Lothian coronavirus levels are officially the highest in Scotland. Latest data from Public Health Scotland reveals that there were 419 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the county for the seven days to June 21. This is an increase of 140 cases from the seven days to June 20 when...
AnimalsTheHorse.com

Ontario Horse Tests Positive for EEE

On June 17, officials at the Ontario (Canada) Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) were notified of a horse in Ontario confirmed to have Eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE) in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry. The unvaccinated 26-year-old horse showed clinical signs that included mild muscle fasciculations, recumbency (down and unable to rise), and somnolence (drowsiness). Officials report the horse as recovering.
WorldThe Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield 92% Effective Against Delta Variant: Public Health England

As per the new data from Public Health England (PHE), AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine—used in India as Covishield—has been found to offer high levels of protection against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2; formerly the ‘Indian variant). Real-world data from PHE demonstrated that two doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are 92% effective against...
Industryfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Darwin’s Dairy Ltd fined £6,000 for hygiene offences

Barnsley-based Darwin’s Dairy Ltd has been fined £6,000 for food safety and hygiene offences after failing to implement and maintain Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles. Barnsley Magistrates Court heard how the local Environmental Health Team had received reports of several E-coli cases in November 2019, which sparked an...
Animalsinsidersport.com

British racing ponders equine travel following EU rules change

British horse racing owners and breeders have called for the government to work with European counterparts and reduce the levels of red tape for allowing British thoroughbreds to cross EU borders. Owners and breeders of British racing studs have noted a tough adjustment to the rules of equine travel and...
IndustryThe Guardian

Environment Agency needs return of £120m grant to protect rivers, says CEO

The head of the Environment Agency has called for the government to reinstate a £120m grant to help increase surveillance of water companies and cut pollution in rivers. Sir James Bevan, the chief executive of the agency, told MPs that water companies and the farming industry, the two main polluters of rivers, were not doing enough to protect the environment.
Environmentlincolnshireworld.com

‘Toxic’ waste fears over recycling centre bid

Those living close to the planned £2 million facility at the former landfill site on Kirkby Lane, Tattershall Thorpe, worry the area could be toxic and say more work needs to be done to ensure its safety. The Environment Agency and East Lindsey District Council’s environment health officer, however, say...
Energy Industrynewsfromwales.co.uk

BCBC Cabinet receives update on Caerau Heat Scheme

Bridgend County Borough Council’s Cabinet have voted to take forward plans for a set of small-scale low-carbon heat demonstrator projects in Caerau. It follows a six months options appraisal into the project after a report outlined the challenges of using mine water for an expanded scheme, including increasing costs for investigation work.
Animalshippocraticpost.com

Life threatening dangers of Oak Processionary Moths

People living in London and the South East are being warned to look out for toxic Oak Processionary Moth (OPM) caterpillars. These caterpillars can cause eye irritation, skin rashes and vomiting, as well as possibly triggering extreme, and possibly fatal, asthma attacks. After a recent influx of these caterpillars, several gardeners have reported becoming very unwell, having unknowingly worked near an infestation. The Forestry Commission is warning gardeners and those who walk in woods and forests to keep their eyes peeled for OPM caterpillars and their nests, as they have now been seen all across Greater London, as well as further afield. They were first spotted in London in 2006. Kingston upon Thames and Brent have been badly affected in the past and infestations have also been noted in Bracknell Forest, Slough and Guildford.