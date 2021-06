Rolls-Royce cars are usually bought by the richest people on this planet. That’s all well and nice at first, but after a while, these wealthy individuals do tend to get bored. At that point, depending on how they feel, they might just buy another car or sell some of the ones the already have. If the latter happens, it’s quite possible for the Rolls to end up in the wrong hands. There are plenty of people out there who want the Spirit of Ecstasy in their driveway, but can’t really afford it.