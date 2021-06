As behemoth companies continue to dominate how we buy, well, just about anything, it may seem that America is trending toward bigger being better. But that’s not the case when it comes to home mortgages. More than half of all home-purchase loans now come from independent (i.e. non-bank) lenders. In fact, the three biggest banks that enjoyed the lion share of the market for the last 20 years – JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America – now only account for less than 21 percent of purchase loans combined.