Nearly 3,000 people die every year from lung cancer and more than 4,000 receive a new lung cancer diagnosis here in New York City, according to the NYC Department of Health. And although lung cancer mortality has been dropping rapidly since 2009 due to improved diagnosis and treatment, it is still the leading cause of death in NYC, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer is so lethal — approximately 75% of those diagnosed will die within five years — partly because symptoms often do not appear until the cancer has advanced into later and less treatable stages. Yet, despite the high mortality rate, only a small percentage of eligible patients come in for screening, which can detect the disease before symptoms present.