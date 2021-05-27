Peter Rhodes on spying smartphones, charging cars and how driving could become strictly for the rich
Read today's column from Peter Rhodes. Okay, we've had a week of hand-wringing, gasping and eye-stretching. Please, can we now rediscover the Great British sense of priority? While I enjoy Beeb-bashing as much as any other newspaper hack, I can't for the life of me see how the BBC's image in 2021 can be seriously damaged by something that happened in 1995. While there are all sorts of good reasons for reforming the Beeb, the Diana affair is not one of them.