Peter Rhodes on spying smartphones, charging cars and how driving could become strictly for the rich

I know what you’re saying, “Why would I even want to do that?” Email is a very old protocol… Yes, but look how terrible all of the other messaging apps we have now are, too. Maybe you get tons of email spam and there’s too much noise to even deal with it. Yes, yes, I know… but imagine 6 or 12 times that much split across a dozen different apps. Piling on more messaging dictatorships isn’t improving the communications experience, it’s degrading it. There are some very compelling reasons that you might want to give good old email another look. It’s not the same as it was at the turn of the century, and it’s become quite mature, robust, and sustainable if you look at it from a different angle.