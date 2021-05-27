Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian Covid variant outbreak 'well-contained' in Shropshire

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county outbreak of an Indian Covid variant has been "well contained", according to a leading public health official. Public Health England and Telford & Wrekin Council launched a testing drive last week after a number of variant Covid cases were discovered in Newport – at the Burton Borough School.

www.shropshirestar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Pcr Test#Shropshire#Public Health England#Telford Wrekin Council#The Burton Borough School#Newport#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Indian 'Delta' variant now accounts for A FIFTH of all new COVID-19 cases in the US as states begin tracking the mutant's spread by testing wastewater

The Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant now makes up more than one-fifth of all new cases in the U.S., officials revealed on Tuesday. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing that the mutant strain currently accounts for 20.6 percent of infections.
Public Healthstroudnewsandjournal.co.uk

Indian Covid variant cases almost triple in Stroud

Cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have almost tripled in Stroud, with the mutation now responsible for 90 per cent of all new cases in the UK. New research from Public Health England suggests that the Delta variant could have a 60 per cent increased risk of household transmission compared to the Alpha (Kent) variant.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Daily Covid cases breach 10,000 for first time since FEBRUARY as infections and hospitalisations spike by nearly 50% in a week amid rapid spread of Indian variant - despite signs outbreak may be slowing down

Britain today breached 10,000 daily Covid cases for the first time since February as the rapid spread of the Indian variant continues across the country. Department of Health bosses posted 11,007 cases today, up 48.9 per cent on last Thursday's figure of 7,393 and the highest daily total since February 19 (12,027).
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid outbreaks are growing in 90% of areas in England but rates are SHRINKING in Indian variant hotspots of Bolton, Blackburn and Bedford amid signs crisis may be slowing down

Covid cases are surging in 90 per cent of England's local authorities, as the Indian variant continues to cause havoc across the country. Public Health England data released today show infections are rising in all age groups, ethnic communities and regions — particularly the North West, where the mutant strain is rife. Health chiefs called for people to abide by social distancing measures ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash with Scotland tomorrow night.
Worldbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Covid-19: Shropshire records 13 more cases in last 24 hours

THE number of recorded coronavirus cases in Shropshire increased by 13 in the last 24 hours, official figures show. Public Health England figures show that 15,337 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday in Shropshire, up from 15,324 the same time on Tuesday. The...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson to Extend U.K. COVID Lockdown After Spread of Indian Variant

Boris Johnson promised that June 21 was going to be ‘Freedom Day’ in the U.K., when 15 months of stringent COVID-19 restrictions were finally lifted. But the British PM is due to delay the partying for four more weeks Monday because of the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, the BBC reported. Britain suffered more than 127,000 deaths in two brutal waves of COVID, making it among the world’s worst-hit countries, but deaths have almost dried up because of the success of its vaccination programme—so far, 80 percent of the adult population has received at least one jab and 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The so-called Delta variant has seen cases climb back up, especially among younger people, and scientists warned that hospitals could come under pressure if rules on indoor gatherings and mask-wearing were lifted. Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC that a four-week delay would allow 10 million people to get a second jab of COVID vaccine.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indian government forced to clarify homegrown Covid vaccine does not contain newborn calf serum

The Indian government on Wednesday issued a clarification that its homegrown Covid vaccine, Covaxin, does not contain serum from newborn cows after social media posts claimed calves were “slaughtered” to make it.The health ministry said in a statement that the “facts have been twisted and misrepresented” in the posts, which have since gone viral.“The final vaccine (Covaxin) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the calf serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product,” the health ministry said, adding that use of newborn calf serum during initial preparation was standard procedure.The vaccine in question was developed...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

How Sydney's latest Covid outbreak compares to the Northern Beaches cluster and why the Delta variant is a worrying sign for the city

Health officials reject comparisons between Bondi's coronavirus cluster with the outbreak that locked down the Northern Beaches over Christmas and the New Year. Sydney's latest cluster increased to 31 on Wednesday, with another three recorded after Tuesday's 8pm cut-off that will be included in Thursday's report. The first reported case,...
Public Healththepeterboroughexaminer.com

Peterborough has first Delta variant case of COVID-19; all local COVID-19 outbreaks have been resolved

Peterborough Public Health has reported its first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The case was identified on Saturday. It’s also being treated as a Delta cluster because it involves a household of four people, said medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra: one with the variant and three more presumed to have it (results won’t be available for a couple of weeks).
Public Healthirvinetimes.com

Covid-19: UK cases of Delta variant rise 46% in a week

Cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India have risen 46% in a week across the UK, new figures show. Public Health England (PHE) said there had been 35,204 more cases since last week to reach a total of 111,157 – a 46% increase. Some 42 of...
Public Healthwhbl.com

UK records 35,204 new ‘Delta’ COVID cases in latest week

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 35,204 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in the latest week, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 111,157, Public Health England said on Friday. The Delta variant now comprises 96% of sequenced cases, Public Health England said, adding that vaccines were...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: NHS Test and Trace weaknesses remain, says watchdog

There are still significant weakness in the performance of NHS Test and Trace in England, a watchdog is warning. The National Audit Office (NAO) review highlighted poor turnaround times for testing during the winter, as well as an over-reliance on consultants. It showed there remained "pressing challenges" to solve in...
Public Healthdillonheraldonline.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Delta Variant Case Increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following the CDC’s announcement that the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant has been classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is doubling down on its call for all eligible people to get vaccinated. This is especially important for young adults, who are part of the most unvaccinated age group nationwide and in South Carolina.
Worldbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Dozens of further Delta variant cases identified in Shropshire

DOZENS of further cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus have been recorded in Shropshire, new figures reveal. The UK Health Security Agency said vaccines are breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations nationally, but urged people to continue to be cautious. Public Health England figures show 136 cases of...