Greatest Generation Throwback Thursday

Editor’s note: While flipping through the pages of old “Washburn Review” newspapers from the 90s, this headline caught my eye: “Seize the Day.” I read the article attached to this headline and I had an overwhelming feeling that these words still resonate today. It was great advice then and it is still great advice now. This timeless advice acts as a reminder to all that life is short and we need to pursue our dreams head-on. So take it all in while you read and perhaps you will take something positive away from it or, at least, take this article as a reminder to seize the day every day.