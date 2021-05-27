Cancel
Greatest Generation Throwback Thursday

Citizen Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach Throwback Thursday the Citizen Tribune shares a photo from the formative years of the G.I. Generation. Born from 1901 to 1926, the G.I. Generation is also known as the Greatest Generation that won World War II. The core values of the G.I. Generation were leading honorably and dreaming big. The G.I. Generation was molded by the first World War, the Roaring ’20s and a time of massive growth, expansion and technological wonders. They were ordinary Americans who accomplished extraordinary things and oversaw growth that built the most powerful middle class in the nation’s history. The leaders of the G.I. Generation believed in character, togetherness, humility and compassion.

