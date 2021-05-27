Cancel
Trimble County, KY

Bedford Rotary Club encourages Trimble residents to get vaccinated

mytrimblenews.com
 18 days ago

Rotary International, to which our local club is a member through Kentucky’s District 6710, has been strongly supportive of global vaccination programs with special focus on polio the past three decades. In face of the present viral COVID-19 pandemic, protective vaccines have miraculously been rapidly developed through excellent scientific breakthroughs and extensive testing and clinical trials. Beginning with availability months ago to mainly senior citizens, vaccines are now also safe for kids 12 and over. Trials are under way now to determine if they can soon be safely administered to children even younger.

www.mytrimblenews.com
