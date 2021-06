A homeless village first discussed in 2017 and expected to be completed in May has yet to begin construction. Hawaii County’s plan for KukuiOla homeless village in Kailua-Kona was developed after then-Mayor Harry Kim ordered police to evict dozens of people illegally residing at Old Kona Airport Park in May 2017. Initial plans called for permanent housing for at least 100 of West Hawaii’s homeless residents to address the situation considered an emergency.