LETTER: Memories of my childhood haircuts

Shropshire Star
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Rhodes’s recent item on finally visiting the barber after lockdown triggered a few memories for me. During my boyhood days in Gornal (centre of the Universe) our local “tonsorial artiste” was an “Army barber” named Joe Guest. Older readers may recall that in the post-war years it was common practice for ex-squaddies to pursue in civvy street trades they had learned in the army, and Joe was one such. He charged half a crown for men, a shilling for boys and sixpence for a singe. Now there’s a blast from the past – when did you last see anyone have a singe? This was done with a lighted taper and was designed, so I believe, to seal the ends of the hairs after cutting to keep out cold air, thereby preventing the customer from catching cold after leaving the shop. NB shop, not salon! Joe only knew one style: the classic and formidable “short back and sides” and all his customers left the shop looking like recruits for the Foreign Legion. I was in love with his 10 year-old daughter Josie at the time, so I probably patronised him more than was necessary.

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
