Over a dozen community members spoke at the Currituck Board of Commissioners meeting Monday regarding expanding the Moyock Township Watershed Improvement Service District. The purpose of the extended district is to collect more tax revenue to fund improvements to ditches and drainageways in the growing Moyock Township. According to a May 6 county report, these areas, which have traditionally been maintained by farmers, have not received the “maintenance and improvements necessary to address increasing stormwater runoff resulting in more frequent occurrence of nuisance and damaging flooding within the township and there is no entity that can access and enable adequate stormwater flow through major downstream outlets.”