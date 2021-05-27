Cancel
Telford & Wrekin Council suspends development plan amid national planning policy shake-up

By Rory Smith
Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelford & Wrekin Council has agreed to suspend its planning document for development across the borough after the Government announced an overhaul of planning laws. During the Queen's Speech, the Government announced its intention to radically overhaul the planning system, with legislation likely to come before parliament in the autumn.

