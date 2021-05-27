Telford & Wrekin Council suspends development plan amid national planning policy shake-up

Birmingham City Council has bid for £64m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support four major schemes in the city.The schemes include: Erdington High Street – redeveloping the Central Square Shopping Centre and creating a new public square, transforming the former swimming baths in to a community hub, upgrading the public realm, footpaths and lighting to make it safer and more accessible. A457 Dudley Road Improvements – major transport improvements to help reduce congestion, encourage active travel (walking and cycling), provide better facilities for public transport users and improve connectivity to new housing developments where more than 2,000 new houses are currently being built. Moseley Road Baths and Balsall Heath Library – to allow for the next phase of restoring the grade II-listed Edwardian swimming pool and library. Remediation of the former Birmingham Wheels Site (Bordesley Park) – remediation, treatment and clearance work to transform the space in to an area for future employment and training opportunities.