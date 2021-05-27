Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Klarna looking to raise new funds at over $40 bln valuation - report

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

Swedish payments firm Klarna is close to finalizing a new funding round led by SoftBank that could lift the company's valuation to above $40 billion, Business Insider reported citing sources.

Klarna in March raised a new $1 billion private fundraising round, tripling its valuation to $31 billion in less than six months.

The size of the cash injection is not yet finalized but is expected to be around $500 million, according to the report.

A Klarna spokesperson declined to comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Swedish#Softbank#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsopalesque.com

BlackRock raises $1.7bn for new infrastructure debt fund

BlackRock Real Assets has raised $1.67bn for its inaugural global infrastructure debt strategy to finance data centers, toll roads, wind energy, and other infrastructure projects around the world. BlackRock wrapped up its Global Infrastructure Debt (GID) Fund at more than three times its initial goal, the New York firm said....
Businessnewpaper24.com

Cuemath eyes new funding, $1 billion valuation – NEWPAPER24

Indian on-line training platform Cuemath plans to boost a minimum of $100 million in a brand new financing spherical this 12 months, its chief govt mentioned, as the corporate targets a valuation of $1 billion by the tip of 2022. Training know-how corporations have seen an upswing within the takeup...
Marketsmartechseries.com

IRL, Leading Group Messaging Social Network, Raises $170M Series C Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Achieves Unicorn Status With Over $1.1B Valuation

IRL (In Real Life), the leading group messaging social network that brings people together through events and shared experiences, today announced a $170M Series C Round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* with participation from new investor Dragoneer, and returning investors Goodwater Capital, Founders Fund, Floodgate and Owl Capital. The oversubscribed round brings IRL’s total funding to more than $200M to-date and cements the company’s unicorn status with a $1.17B valuation. In addition to the company’s funding, IRL announced its new Culture and Creator Fund along with new expanded Group Messaging features, broadening its in-app experience to deepen everyone’s ability to connect with friends, family and discover new friends based on shared interests.
Marketswealthx.com

Klarna Raises Cash From SoftBank at $45.6 Billion Valuation

Klarna Bank AB is raising fresh funds led by SoftBank Group Corp. that value the Swedish fintech startup at $45.6 billion, just months after two separate investment rounds have sent the company’s valuation soaring. The Stockholm-based company, which is already Europe’s most valuable startup, raised $639 million in new equity...
Businesswsau.com

Software startup Sprinklr targets $5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Software startup Sprinklr said on Monday it was looking to raise as much as $380 million through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of about $5 billion. The company, whose customers include Microsoft Corp and McDonald’s Corp, said in a regulatory filing it planned to...
Businessthemoneycloud.com

BNPL Klarna Secures $639million in Funding To Support International Expansion

Https://thefintechtimes.com/bnpl-klarna-secures-639million-in-funding-to-support-international-expansion/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/iStock-1168369576.jpg?#. Klarna, a global payments provider, retail bank, and shopping service, has confirmed a new equity funding of $639 million. The round was led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2,with additional participation from existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management and WestCap Group, to support international expansion and further capture...
Businessaltfi.com

Klarna gets SoftBank Vision Fund backing along with a new $45.6bn price tag

The buy-now-pay-later giant just raised $639m, on top of the $1bn it raised earlier this year. Cash is quite literally flooding into buy-now-pay-later superstar Klarna at an incredible rate, as it yesterday confirmed a fresh $639m funding round from investors, including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. As a reminder, Klarna already...
Businessthepaypers.com

Klarna confirms USD 639 mln funding

Klarna has confirmed a fresh USD 639 million funding round from investors, including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, according to AltFi. Klarna raised USD 1 billion earlier in 2021 from a number of undisclosed investors at a USD 31 billion price tag. The new round came at a USD 45.6 billion valuation. Along with SoftBank, existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, and WestCap Group took part in the funding.
Cell PhonesNew York Post

‘Buy-now-pay-later’ app Klarna soars to eye-popping $45.6B valuation

Deferred payments app Klarna soared to a valuation of $45.6 billion in its latest fundraising round — buoyed by an investment from Japan’s SoftBank. The “buy-now-pay-later” firm, which raised $639 million Thursday, is now Europe’s most valuable privately-held financial technology company. Like competitors Afterpay and Affirm, Stockholm-based Klarna lets consumers...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Klarna hits $45.6bn valuation with another bumper round

The ‘buy now, pay later’ company is ramping up expansion and growth again with cash from Japan’s SoftBank. Klarna is now valued at $45.6bn after another major injection of capital, this time from SoftBank. The ‘buy now, pay later’ start-up has raised a further $639m in funding led by SoftBank’s...
Businesssecurities.io

Buy-Now, Pay-Later Giant Klarna raises $639 million

Klarna, a Swedish fintech giant specializing in buy-now, pay-later technology, announced today that they raised $639 million in funding. The funding round was led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and included well-known firms Silver Lake, China’s Ant Group, H&M, and Sequoia Capital. The most recent round of funding has raised Klarna’s evaluation to $45.6bn, a significant jump up from their $31 billion evaluation in March 2021 and $11 billion from last September. This evaluation has solidified Klarna as the second most valuable private fintech in the world behind Stripe.
Marketsbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: MUFG’s $9 bln fund

Concise insights on global finance. Risky business. If anyone knows how to deploy excess deposits, it should be Japanese banks, who have wrestled for decades with cash hoards and ultra-low rates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is now planning a $9 billion fund to invest in credit, stocks and other assets in its latest effort to bolster returns, Bloomberg reports. Collectively the Japanese system is sitting on almost $3 trillion in surplus funds, even with negative domestic benchmark interest rates.
Stocksinvesting.com

Agree Realty Slips On New Fund Raise Plan

Investing.com – Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stock fell 3.4% in Friday’s premarket trading a day after the company disclosed pricing its 4-million share offering for expected gross proceeds of approximately $286 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit...
New York City, NYNew York Post

BuzzFeed is looking to raise $200M to buy Complex Networks: report

BuzzFeed is in talks to raise about $200 million in convertible bonds in order to make an offer to buy lifestyle publisher Complex Networks, according to a new report. The $200 million raise would come as BuzzFeed is trying to go public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, The Information said Thursday. The publication said BuzzFeed and the SPAC 890 Fifth Avenue Partners are “getting close to a resolution” after discussing the deal for several months. A deal may be reached in “the next few weeks,” the report added, citing anonymous sources.