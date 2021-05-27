RTS for May 27

Marking Time: Objects, People, and Their Lives, 1500–1800 is an ambitious exploration of a subject that has rarely—perhaps never—been addressed by design historians: how was time experienced by Britons in the early modern period? In an entirely original and satisfying way, the authors seek the answer in a collection of nearly five hundred objects, most of which are relatively unassuming quotidian pieces. A brass alms dish, a bone and boxwood apple corer, a tortoiseshell comb, and a silver inlay-decorated cutlery set are representative of the broad range of useful goods included. All bear a date and many are further decorated with initials, inscriptions, and occasionally a place name. They were not chosen as exemplars of elite taste, innovative style, or luxurious materials, and many are works that might traditionally have been considered curiosities. Scholars and collectors more recently have brought such pieces into discussions of social and economic history, but they certainly have never been considered in as broad a context as time and its meaning. The book invites historians of decorative arts into a new arena that lies beyond the purely aesthetic, technological, or genealogical, though it does not discount any of those. It demonstrates how we might ask big questions of small things, allowing them to lead us into the lived experience of their owners and their makers.