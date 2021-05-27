Cancel
Books & Literature

RTS for May 27

Bradford Era
 28 days ago

FINALISTS: We continue sharing the finalists for the 10th annual Chautauqua Prize with a previous winner’s work that is in contention for this year’s honor:. — The Bear, by Andrew Krivak (Bellevue Literary Press) : From previous Chautauqua Prize winner Andrew Krivak comes a fable of Earth’s last two human inhabitants. In the Edenic future of The Bear, a girl and her father live close to the land, possess few remnants of civilization, and the father prepares the girl for an adulthood in harmony with nature.

www.bradfordera.com
Bradford Era

RTS for June 16

SCAVENGER HUNT INVITE: Misha Collins, an actor best known for his long-standing role as Castiel on Supernatural, which recently ended after 15 years, is inviting people across the US to take part in the 10th anniversary of the Greatest International Scavenger Hunt, aka GISH Hunt. Collins states, “It’s been a...
themagazineantiques.com

On books: May/June 2021

Marking Time: Objects, People, and Their Lives, 1500–1800 is an ambitious exploration of a subject that has rarely—perhaps never—been addressed by design historians: how was time experienced by Britons in the early modern period? In an entirely original and satisfying way, the authors seek the answer in a collection of nearly five hundred objects, most of which are relatively unassuming quotidian pieces. A brass alms dish, a bone and boxwood apple corer, a tortoiseshell comb, and a silver inlay-decorated cutlery set are representative of the broad range of useful goods included. All bear a date and many are further decorated with initials, inscriptions, and occasionally a place name. They were not chosen as exemplars of elite taste, innovative style, or luxurious materials, and many are works that might traditionally have been considered curiosities. Scholars and collectors more recently have brought such pieces into discussions of social and economic history, but they certainly have never been considered in as broad a context as time and its meaning. The book invites historians of decorative arts into a new arena that lies beyond the purely aesthetic, technological, or genealogical, though it does not discount any of those. It demonstrates how we might ask big questions of small things, allowing them to lead us into the lived experience of their owners and their makers.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 1968: Visit by a vampire

A vampire came to Fort Wayne in May 1968, and teens packed in to see him. Jonathan Frid, who stared as Barnabas Collins in the gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows," visited Glenbrook Shopping Center the week of May 20 and was greeted by a crowd of young screaming fans. He...
Daily Gate City

The Devil May Dance

Well, warmer weather is finally here after a long, restricted winter and spring. It is time to think about settling down on the porch or patio with a fun, relaxing book. Jake Tapper’s new novel, “The Devil May Dance,” could be just the ticket. It is his follow-up to “The Hellfire Club” and has the same protagonists, Charlie, and Margaret Marder, at its center of another murder mystery. Hmm, do we see a series in the offing?
rts.edu

RTS Book Notes: The Question of Canon & Canon Revisited

Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. Today, I want to tell you about two books on the issue of the canon of Scripture by Dr. Michael Kruger, who is President and Professor of New Testament and Early Christianity at Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte. The first book is called The Question of Canon. It’s published by our friends at IVP Academic. And in that book, he challenges the status quo interpretations of the origins of the New Testament canon.
NewsTimes

Swiss Public Broadcaster RTS Acquires 11 Films from Visions du Réel Lineup

In one of the biggest deals on titles at this year’s Visions du Réel, Switzerland’s premier documentary festival, Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), the public broadcasting organization for the French-speaking part of the country, has acquired eleven titles from Visions du Réel’s 2021 selection. The deal is part of a longstanding...
dreamwidth.org

Tolentino, May, and Ford

Cooking Adventures: Following Twitter, I made Mother Dreyer's Small Potatoes, which is: drain (but do not rinse) canned potatoes, toss with oil/paprika/garlic salt, and bake at 350 for an hour. They were, as promised, great!. Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) -- It's nice to have a work of art at which...
rts.edu

RTS Book Notes: New Life in the Wasteland

Dr. Ligon Duncan commends New Life in the Wasteland by Dr. Douglas Kelly. New Life in the Wasteland is an exposition of 2 Corinthians, specifically looking at Christian ministry. Hello, I’m Ligon Duncan, and this is RTS Book Notes. The book I want to tell you about today is by...
ibc.org

RTS opens nominations for Craft & Design Awards 2021

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has launched the RTS Craft & Design Awards 2021. The awards are now open and accepting entries from today until Wednesday 1 September 2021. Ade Rawcliffe, group director of diversity and inclusion at ITV has come on board to chair this year’s Craft & Design Awards, which will announce the winners in November.
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Bradford Era

RTS for June 14

SUMMER LEARNING, PART TWO: As previously mentioned, summer learning for preschoolers is important, especially the focus on repetition and routine. Below are tips to include these as part of your child’s daily summer fun. REPETITION. — Provide multiple opportunities to learn. Repeated positive exchanges during everyday routines can help children...
Variety
Variety

seattlepi.com

