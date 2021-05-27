Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Former Wolves coach and AFC Telford manager Rob Edwards appointed Forest Green Rovers boss

By Liam Keen
Shropshire Star
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wolves coach and Telford United boss Rob Edwards has returned to club football after being appointed the new head coach at Forest Green Rovers. The 38-year-old – who also featured for Wolves and Villa in a 14-year playing career – spent several years at Molineux as a under-18, under-23 and first team coach. He also had a short spell as interim manager when Walter Zenga was sacked.

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Zenga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Club Football#Afc Telford#Forest Green Rovers#Molineux#League Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Everton want to follow up Nuno appointment with double Wolves raid

Nuno Espirito Santo will look to bring with him two major stars from Wolves should he be appointed as new Everton manager, according to a report. Nuno left his role with Wolves at the end of the season and was strongly tipped to replace Roy Hodgson at Palace. It was claimed on Tuesday that he could even be appointed in the role by the end of the week. But just one day later, those links faded dramatically and the Eagles’ prospects now appear doomed.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Opi Edwards makes Forest Green move

Forest Green have signed midfielder Opi Edwards on a one-year deal following his departure from Bristol City. The 22-year-old, who started his career at Ashton Gate, made four substitute appearances for the Robins last season in the Sky Bet Championship. Rovers’ director of football, Richard Hughes, told the club’s website:...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Wolves fixtures revealed: Baptism of fire for new boss Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage will be given a baptism of fire as Wolves boss after their fixtures for the 2021-22 season were announced. Lage faces the tough task of succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in the Molineux hotseat. And it will not be an easy start for the incoming boss. All three of their opening fixtures in August will be against clubs who qualified for Europe last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Crystal Palace 'are considering a move for former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre' as they continue search for a new manager after ending talks with Nuno Espirito Santo

Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a move for Lucien Favre as their new manager after talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo broke down earlier this week. Palace initially wanted to appoint a manager with Premier League experience but with the process dragging on and a number of players considering their futures, the club have decided to relax their requirements.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Tottenham set to name former Roma boss Fonseca as their new manager

Tottenham are close to confirming Paulo Fonseca as their new manager, according to reports. The club failed to secure the services of Ant. Tottenham are close to confirming Paulo Fonseca as their new manager, according to reports. The club failed to secure the services of Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino...
Premier LeagueBBC

Ryan Watson: Tranmere Rovers sign former Northampton Town midfielder

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Northampton midfielder Ryan Watson. The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Prenton Park after turning down a contract offer at the relegated Cobblers, where he scored nine goals in 45 games last season. Watson scored in Northampton's 4-0 League Two play-off final win over...
Premier LeagueBBC

Forest Green Rovers: League Two club sign Opi Edwards and Ben Stevenson

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Colchester United midfielder Ben Stevenson and ex-Bristol City player Opi Edwards. Stevenson, 24, made 97 appearances for Colchester across two spells. The ex-Coventry player was initially on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves before making a permanent switch. Midfielder Edwards, 22, made...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage to make debut against Crewe

New Wolves boss Bruno Lage will make his debut against Crewe. The trip to Gresty Road on Saturday, July 17 is being treated as a first-team match, says the Express & Star. The clash is set to be the first one of pre-season, with training beginning at Compton on Monday, July 5.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

West Brom close in on appointing Valerien Ismael as manager after £2m compensation agreed with Barnsley... with club FINALLY set to secure new boss after Chris Wilder and David Wagner pursuits earlier this summer

West Brom are close to making Valerien Ismael their new manager. Compensation of around £2million has been agreed with his club Barnsley and talks were held over the weekend. The 45-year old Frenchman has been in demand following an impressive debut season in the Championship with Barnsley which saw them narrowly miss out on promotion.