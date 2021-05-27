Former Wolves coach and AFC Telford manager Rob Edwards appointed Forest Green Rovers boss

Nuno Espirito Santo will look to bring with him two major stars from Wolves should he be appointed as new Everton manager, according to a report. Nuno left his role with Wolves at the end of the season and was strongly tipped to replace Roy Hodgson at Palace. It was claimed on Tuesday that he could even be appointed in the role by the end of the week. But just one day later, those links faded dramatically and the Eagles’ prospects now appear doomed.