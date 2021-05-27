Former Wolves coach and AFC Telford manager Rob Edwards appointed Forest Green Rovers boss
Former Wolves coach and Telford United boss Rob Edwards has returned to club football after being appointed the new head coach at Forest Green Rovers. The 38-year-old – who also featured for Wolves and Villa in a 14-year playing career – spent several years at Molineux as a under-18, under-23 and first team coach. He also had a short spell as interim manager when Walter Zenga was sacked.