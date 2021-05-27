Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Council Honors Area Veterans; Receives Speed Study Update

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 22 days ago

City Council recognized ten local veterans at the Honor Our Veterans ceremony, received a speed study update, and approved the first read of the juvenile curfew ordinance.

highlandvillage.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Frisco's first, only city manager George Purefoy projected to retire next year, city says

George Purefoy, Frisco’s first and only city manager, is projected to retire in June 2022, according to a June 17 city news release announcing changes in leadership. Purefoy was appointed as city manager in November 1987, according to the city website, when Frisco voters adopted its initial home rule charter. He has overseen execution of laws and the day-to-day administrative affairs for 34 years.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

McKinney Fire Department partners with churches to vaccinate vulnerable communities

The McKinney Fire Department hosted its last clinic on June 16 after about two months of community outreach to increase vaccine distribution. Although the city phased out vaccinations at the McKinney ISD Stadium in April, the fire department kept up inoculations by pivoting to high-risk, underserved individuals. Since operations at the stadium ended, firefighters have vaccinated 1,300 people, according to a news release from the city of McKinney.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Haywood County Veteran Council resumes meetings in July

Haywood County Veteran Council will begin the monthly meetings at 1400 on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning Wednesday, July 21. The Senior Resource Center will allow the maximum of ten attendants at this time until further notice. There will not be a speaker for July. Should anyone have...
Mount Rainier, MDPosted by
Route 1 Reporter

Mount Rainier might endorse Medicare for All Act

Mount Rainier City Council is considering joining a growing list of local governments to endorse a congressional plan to expand Medicare. The measure to support a partisan congressional proposal – the Medicare for All Act is a proposal from Democratic legislators – is notable in Prince George’s normally non-partisan city governments.
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

Melanie Roth receives honor

Buena Vista resident Melanie Roth was presented a National Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal on June 11 – the highest award the DAR gives for historic preservation. Roth has lived in Buena Vista since 1990. She has served as BV Heritage president and currently serves as president...
Calexico, CAthedesertreview.com

Letter to the Calexico City Council

I don’t what is wrong with Mr. Urena trying to be an activist for the whole county, he was elected to help and work in the Calexico area. Now it seems he is all over the county. I thought bringing in new, young blood would be good for Calexico, but as I see it this guy is not for the city, along with his co-council Romo.
Mobile, ALlagniappemobile

Food bank coming to Africatown after city buys Meaher building

Dale Liesch has been a reporter at Lagniappe since February 2014. He covers all aspects of the city of Mobile, including the mayor, City Council, the Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners, GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico and others. He studied journalism at The University of Alabama and graduated in 2007. He came to Lagniappe, after several years in the newspaper industry. He achieved the position of news editor at The Alexander City Outlook before moving to Virginia and then subsequently moving back a few years later. He has a number of Alabama and Virginia Press association awards to his name. He grew up in the wilderness of Baldwin County, among several different varieties of animals including: dogs, cats, ducks, chickens, a horse and an angry goat. He now lives in the Oakleigh neighborhood of Mobile with his wife, Hillary, and daughter, Joan. The family currently has no goats, angry or otherwise, but is ruled by the whims of two very energetic dogs.
thelostogle.com

Edmond residents freak out at City Council meeting over Pride Month declaration…

Sometimes it feels like there’s not a lot of hope for the world. For example, at this past week’s Edmond City Council Meeting, Edmond mayor Darrell Davis – the first black mayor in the former’s sundown town’s history – issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride month in the “welcoming community” of Edmond.
Eureka Springs, AReureka.news

Curbing speed on city council’s radar

All three Public Comments at the regular June 14 city council meeting spoke of need for a solution to curb speeding and along East Mountain, which led to the discussion of speed limits that council had on its agenda. Resident Sam Dudley implored council for “effective speed control” saying that...
Politicsripongazette.co.uk

New council scheme backs army of litter collectors

Wetherby Town Council announced a new scheme to boost its green mission and back the hundreds of residents who have been working to Keep Wetherby Tidy over recent months. Councillor Connor Mulhall Chair of the Climate Emergency Working Group, said: “The Town Council hopes that these kits will support the already amazing group of people who are helping to keep Wetherby clean and litter free.
Aransas Pass, TXaransaspassprogress.com

Council hears construction updates

The Aransas Pass City Council heard updates about construction projects at a regular meeting, June 7, 2021. Project Manager Russell Soike ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Bucksport, MEEllsworth American

Bucksport Council honors local newspaper

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport Enterprise Publisher Don Houghton and his right-hand woman, Sandy Holmes, were honored with the 2020 Spirit of America Award at the June 10 Bucksport Town Council meeting. Town Manager Susan Lessard said she was thinking about how important a weekly newspaper is to a community. “They...
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

City Council Holds Only Meeting Of June

The City of Estevan's council won't be holding meetings twice a month during the summer like they did in the previous months of the year. As such, they had an entire month's worth of business to attend to in just one meeting tonight, and they made the most of their time.
San Diego, CAmissiontimescourier.com

San Carlos Area Council

All San Carlos residents are welcome to join us at the next Zoom meeting of the San Carlos Area Council (SCAC) on Wednesday, June 16, 6:30–8 pm. We will post that link at our Facebook page (facebook.com/SanCarlosAreaCouncil). We are fortunate to have elected official office representatives provide updates at every meeting.
Columbia, ILrepublictimes.net

Columbia City Council honors Kish

The City of Columbia honored recently retired Immaculate Conception School Principal Mike Kish Monday night. In recognition of “the significant impact Mike Kish has had on the education of Columbia’s youth and his dedication to the community,” Columbia Mayor Bob Hill proclaimed June 8, 2021, as “Mike Kish Day” in the city.
Revere, MAreverejournal.com

Council Honors Women Encouraging Empowerment

Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) was honored with a Revere City Certificate of Appreciation for its efforts in helping residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In announcing the award, Councillor-at- Large Steven Morabito said, “Women Encouraging Empowerment has been supportive of vulnerable families from the start. During the pandemic, they have supported families with diapers, food, rent, and even cash assistance. I would like to commend all the members of Women Encouraging Empowerment.”