New Craft Beer Releases for Memorial Day Weekend
The upcoming 3-day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, especially for those of us with kids now out of school and home all day until early August. Whether you’re by the pool or starting vacation – or hanging out at home watching the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs – you’re going to need more beer! Luckily, these great local craft breweries have you covered with new releases to take you into the holiday weekend. Cheers and enjoy responsibly!www.phoenixmag.com