The euro has posted slight gains on Thursday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1941, up 0.12% on the day. Germany’s economy is showing a broad-based and strong recovery, which is good news for the eurozone and the euro. The well-respected Ifo Business Climate index climbed to 104.0 in June, up from 102.9 and above the consensus of 103.6 points. This marked the strongest reading since November 2018 and coincides with an easing of health restrictions as Covid receded. The report stated that the “German economy is shaking off the coronavirus crisis”.