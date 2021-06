Pitched as an action-strategy hybrid, Smelter takes inspiration from 16-bit classics and reimagines them in a faintly Biblical war-torn landscape. You play as Eve, ripped from the Garden by something catastrophic and in search of Adam. Unless I missed the bit of the Bible that takes place in the ‘Rumbly Lands’, this is pretty much the extent of the religious iconography. The macguffins you collect to get bonus points at the end of each platform are called ‘apple cores,’ and any further references are equally superficial. They don’t inform the plot to any noticeably great level.