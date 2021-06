Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking forward to their wedding this summer and are excited to have guests present, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source says. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."