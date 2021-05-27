Bayer Set To Rethink Selling of Glyphosate to US Gardeners After Loss of $2 Billion Future Cancer Claims Deal

© NBNews24. FILE PHOTO: An indication stands exterior a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., Might 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder. (NBNews24) -Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Eisai Co (OTC:) stated on Thursday they’d entered into an settlement price as much as $three.10 billion to collectively develop and market an experimental most cancers drug. Bristol-Myers would pay $650 million, together with for analysis and improvement bills to Eisai, which will even be eligible for as much as $2.45 billion in milestone funds, the businesses stated. They might collectively develop and market the drug, MORAb-202, in Asia, Europe, the USA and Canada. Bristol-Myers in Might entered right into a $1.56 billion cope with Agenus (NASDAQ:) Inc to completely develop and market its experimental drug for immuno-oncology therapies, together with non-small-cell lung most cancers. The drugmaker has been betting on gross sales of its Opdivo drug to deal with such cancers, in a market at present dominated by Merck & Co’s rival remedy, Keytruda.