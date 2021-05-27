Letter: Democrats promoting wrong view on abortion

Abortion limits are out of whack with the ‘Live free or die’ ethos. To the Editor: New Hampshire pushes the importance of individual freedom. Our motto is literally “Live free or die.” As a young college student hoping to have children in the future, I am horrified at the budget’s ban on abortion later in pregnancy. This ban threatens the reproductive rights and freedom of young people in New Hampshire. We must oppose this budget to make sure that our futures remain our own.