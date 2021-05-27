Cancel
Women's Health

Letter: Democrats promoting wrong view on abortion

Reading Eagle
 28 days ago

In “Bills to restrict abortion advanced" ( , May 26), The Associated Press reported: “Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature began Tuesday to advance bills to restrict abortions … although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. One would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, the other bill would prohibit an abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis. Wolf vetoed such a measure in 2019.”

