FORT WAYNE — Fremont’s baseball team pounded Blackhawk Christian 29-1 in five innings and 10-6 Saturday. Eagle senior Kameron Colclasure was 9-for-11 in the twin bill with a grand slam home run, a triple, two doubles, 14 runs batted in, eight runs scored and five stolen bases. After having six hits and nine RBIs in game one, he was also the winning pitcher in game two, scattering seven hits and three walks over five innings and allowing four runs (one earned).