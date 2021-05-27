Garman Preserve wayfinding signage revealed
The Dr. J. S. Garman Nature Preserve’s new Wayfinding Trail Signage was officially unveiled in Waterloo May 22. For the event, supporters gathered for a guided tour at the entrance to the Garman Preserve and encountered the first of 18 stunning, colorful art panels by Ho-Chunk artist Christopher Sweet. The delicate but powerful graphics advised visitors to “Take Care of This Special Place” and informed viewers that the Ho Chunk are the People of the Big Voice, the original people of this region.www.hngnews.com