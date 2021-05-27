Cancel
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Rehoboth dragging its feet on Clear Space

By Frank A. Vitrano
Cape Gazette
 22 days ago

Let me start out by saying that I always appreciate Chris Flood’s well-written pieces in the Cape Gazette. However, he began his May 21 article about the city’s most recent delay of a Clear Space Theatre-related hearing with a run-on sentence that was a perfect metaphor for the city’s treatment of Clear Space Theatre over the past few years. The sentence was extremely difficult to comprehend and seemed to go on forever. The sentence: “A Rehoboth Beach commissioner hearing set to determine if an appeal challenging the planning commission’s site plan approval for Clear Space’s Rehoboth Avenue project has been pushed back two weeks.”

