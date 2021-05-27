Rehoboth dragging its feet on Clear Space

Rehoboth Beach, DE- Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday night in a Rehoboth Beach motel. On June 16, 2021, at approximately 9:34 p.m., the male suspect entered the Anchorage Inn located at 18809 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, and requested change from the male front desk clerk. The suspect watched as the clerk obtained the money from a different area in the motel. When the clerk returned, the suspect asked for a different variation of money. As the clerk went to obtain the money, the suspect followed and shoved the clerk to the ground before grabbing a bank bag. A physical altercation ensued between the clerk and suspect before the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot, running south from the Anchorage Inn. The clerk did not require medical attention.