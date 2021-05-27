Cancel
Rise Above: What we can learn from past Asian hate incidents

By Balitang America
balitangamerica.tv
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe dive deeper into our examination of past hate incidents against the Asian community in our special series “Rise Above”. In this segment we’re joined by veteran Filipino American journalist Emil Guillermo who discusses some of the lessons learned from incidents of Asian hate that he’s covered over the years.

balitangamerica.tv
