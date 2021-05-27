Cancel
Rabiya Mateo says a teleserye stint might be in the works this year

By Steve Angeles
balitangamerica.tv
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter her Miss Universe journey, the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo is planning to pursue an acting career, with a television show possibly in the works this year. In this report, Steve Angeles tells us what else the beauty queen has been busy with following the pageant.

balitangamerica.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Queen
