Attune: Shadows in Daylight

By Slaveya Zaharieva
Yale Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode of Attune features four poems and the first chapter of an upcoming fantasy novel. The first three poems are “Kanaima”, “Hair”, and “The Remainder”, written and voiced by Ashley Anthony. The fourth poem is “Scarlet”, written and voiced by Masfi Khan. The last piece, “Where Cakes Dwell, Here Be Deathlings”, was written by Coco Ma, and it is the first chapter of her upcoming fourth fantasy novel, “Deathlings”. Original music by Michael Gancz and Amelia Lake. You can read transcripts of these works at this link: (linktr.ee/FollowAlongwithAttune).

yaledailynews.com
