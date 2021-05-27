The Thunker, May 28, 2021

2-Story Building has been a church for 7 yrs. So much potential for a school, office, retail, warehouse, etc. Sits on 2-acre lot. Parking lot (80+) includes 4-H spots & add’l parking easement. Front/Back ramp accessible. Hydraulic Elevator & stairs accesses both levels. Sprinkler System & PAC Armor Security Service throughout building. UPPER (Front Entrance)– Welcome/Refreshment Facility has LVP, 65x32 Carpeted Auditorium with recess lighting, 9’ Drywalled Ceilings, Men/Women Restrooms, multiple/spacious Classrooms/Offices with mirrored privacy windows and combo-lock door handles. LOWER (Rear Entrance)– 110x52 Main Auditorium (400+ seats) with 11’ open-exposed ceiling, 16x6 Sound Booth, Heated Baptistry, 3-step/ramp Stage, Men/Women Restrooms, Back Wall could be converted back to 3-Loading Docks. LOWER REFRESHMENT AREA- Serving Bar/Kitchen Facility/Bookstore with 9’ Drop Ceiling (Corrugated Metal), Rustic Décor with LVP Flooring, 2 rustic CF & Recess Lighting, Barn-Style Sliding Doors.