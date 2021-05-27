The Thunker, May 28, 2021

Recently, while discussing the Founding Fathers with a friend, he contended that none of them were sincere because they kept slaves. Flabbergasted, I blurted out the first name that came to mind, “George Wythe didn’t!” Indeed, he was an abolitionist. That I already knew. But he was more than that. Of all the Founding Fathers, Wythe lived a most exemplary life. He overcame a learning disability. He sacrificed his career in favor of education. He loved his wife and remained faithful to her. And he was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.