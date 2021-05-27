Excelsior Council reviews reopening plans

The Excelsior City Council discussed reopening City Hall, in-person council meetings and masks at the May 17 meeting. There was no formal action. City Hall will be open to the public with limited hours starting June 14 and will be fully open July 19. Currently, the city offices are short-staffed, but officials expect to have all four full-time staffers by mid to late July. Masks are no longer mandated in Excelsior. However, businesses may require customers and employees to wear a mask.