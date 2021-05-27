Melbourne project closing in on the finish line

Greg Toth Photo provided

They can see the finish line.

For the last couple years, workers have been putting in massive amounts of time on the Melbourne Avenue project.

And now, said Jackson Wiseley at Thursday’s Logansport Municipal Utilities’ Stormwater Management board meeting, the light at the end of the tunnel is becoming clearer. All pipes have been installed, and backfill testing has been conducted.

A final round of welding inspections with crew members in the pipes is being done this week, he said.

Meanwhile, the pump station building at 1st Street has been erected. Wiseley said the roof will be completed once the pumps are moved into the structure.

Additionally, the HVAC material is on site.

Once all of this work is completed, the only thing left will be the “beautification” of the downtown, said Wiseley, explaining that sidewalks and curbs are being put in now.

The work begins with 1st Street to 3rd Street on the west side of 3rd. Then, he said, it will shift to the east side of 3rd to 5th Street.

The Little Turtle Waterway arch is set to find its permanent home at the alleyway at 4th Street.

After several discussions with the Mayor’s Office and the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department, Wiseley said the groups opted to close the alley south to Melbourne Avenue to motor traffic. It will be pedestrian only.

Everything being done in this vicinity is for the purpose of designing an area that will help make the downtown more aesthetically pleasing, he added.

LMU Superintendent Greg Toth agreed, saying that “we’re making a significant improvement and it’ll look really nice” once finished.

October remains the projected end date.

In other business

Toth informed the board that he is continuing to research various avenues to bring in additional monies for LMU.

One of those options is seeking stimulus funds for water and stormwater projects.