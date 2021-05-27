Syncari Raises $17.3m Series A
Syncari, the company behind the world’s first no-code data automation platform, has closed $17.3 million in Series A funding. Crosslink Capital led the round, with participation by seed-round investors ANIMO, NextGen Venture Partners, SignalFire, and Dig Ventures. Syncari’s total funding now stands at $26.8 million, and it will use this most recent infusion to accelerate its market rollout and lead this new category while expanding its sales, marketing, customer success, and engineering teams.thecustomer.net