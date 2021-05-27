Syncari Raises $17.3m Series A

AI-Powered SaaS Solution Experiences 3x YOY Growth as Sales Organizations See Significant Increases In Demand Creation and Opportunity Conversion. Databook, a leading platform in enterprise customer intelligence, today announced a $16 million Series A funding led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and seed investors: Threshold Ventures, Haystack and Firebolt. The new capital follows a seed round raised in January 2020 and brings Databook’s total investment to date to $22 million. Since its founding, Databook has experienced 300% year-over-year growth, reflecting the pace at which enterprise sales organizations have evolved. As technology has leveled the playing field, prospects often have done their own research and know as much about a product as the sales rep selling it. Databook helps enterprise salespeople be successful by automating and augmenting smart pitches with market insights that speak specifically to the target business’ bottom line.