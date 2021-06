BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Envel, a Boston-based fintech, has raised $2M from nearly 2,000 crowdfunding investors who are all eager to support Envel in its quest to alleviate the financial challenges faced by many young people. Envel conducted this successful campaign on the Wefunder crowdfunding platform, enabling them to connect with investors from across the U.S. and around the world. Envel spent 6 weeks in the number one spot on Wefunder, the largest crowdfunding platform in the U.S., attracting investors with their purpose driven mission, unique patent pending technology, strong community engagement and uniquely experienced leadership team.