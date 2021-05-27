Rock Music Menu: John Lennon tribute album to benefit War Child UK drops June 11

The seeds of John Lennon’s 1971 Imagine album – his second solo project – began as far back as the Beatles’ time in India in 1968. That’s where the original version of “Jealous Guy” was sketched out (first composed under the title, “Child of Nature.”) During the sessions for Let It Be, his powerful anthem, “Gimme Some Truth,” was written. However, despite the famed peace-and-love title track, much of the album was inspired by the contentious period of the Beatles’ breakup. Considering that Lennon was exploring “primal scream” therapy at the time, it’s no surprise that he had a lot to get off his chest. A lot.