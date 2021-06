This easy garden project lets you explore the magic of mycelium while you grow a valuable source of vegan protein for your table. I first got turned on to growing oyster mushrooms years ago while I was running several community gardens in San Francisco. Installing a 3- x 10-foot mushroom bed among the usual veggie boxes was a good use for a dappled-shade space near trees and other shrubbery, since mushrooms can thrive in these corners where full-sun lovers like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant won’t do well. I also felt pleased over the sheer joy the community members would experience as they learned how to tend this mysterious food source.