Waverly, IA

Kaiser Corson receives award of excellence at state convention

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence at the 141st annual Iowa Funeral Directors Association (IFDA) Convention held May 18-20, 2021, at the Iowa Event Center & Hilton Downtown Des Moines Hotel in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence recognizes...

Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Celebrate Waverly Historic Preservation this Saturday

On Saturday May 22, the community is invited to the Farmers Exchange Building for a public celebration sponsored by the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission. May is National Preservation Month, and in honor of this occasion and to commemorate 25 years of this commission’s promotion of historic preservation in Waverly, a wide variety of activities and tours are planned.
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

Sammons partners with Principal Charity Classic to launch program to address racial disparities in youth employment

Sammons Financial Group and the Principal Charity Classic announced they have partnered to launch a new program, the Legacy Project, which will donate to organizations with defined goals, strategies and measurable outcomes to address the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. West Des Moines-based Sammons Financial Group seeded the project...
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Setting the record straight: Champions Ridge board did hit fundraising goal

In an article published Thursday, May 13, in the Waverly Democrat about the upcoming sale of the former Champions Ridge site, it was reported fundraising missed a $1 million goal. However, Terry Hinrichs, owner of General Development Group, told Waverly Newspapers on Monday the project he spearheaded actually did collect...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Survey seeks input from cancer patients, survivors

DES MOINES — Cancer patients and cancer survivors in Iowa are being asked to take a survey about their experiences in hopes of improving the difficult process for everyone. Jackie Cale, the Iowa grassroots manager of the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, says the “Survivor Views” survey should only take ten minutes to fill out online and it can be a tremendous outlet.
Des Moines, IAkicdam.com

Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday taking the pandemic total to 399,549 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase is in Clay and Dickinson Counties with two new cases...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Des Moines, IAkoel.com

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Gable Musuem now taking registrations for 22nd Golf outing

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is now taking registrations for its 22nd annual golf tournament at Prairie Links in Waverly. The tournament will be held on June 25 as part of the two-day 2021 Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame Iowa Induction Ceremonies. Headlining the event...