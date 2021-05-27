A 1940s island themed bar in the heart of downtown. Tradewinds Lounge provides live music and drinks to visitors and locals of St. Augustine. Located on Charlotte Street, this historic bar was established by...
Walk into any tiki cocktail lounge in the United States, and the drinks and decor will likely whisk you away to the shores of some far-flung island. To where exactly is another question. Hawaii? Key West? Polynesia? After several chats with Autumn Brackeen, I’ve learned that the experience of escapism is more important than any symbolic arrival.
Coffee + Cocktails! Our Cafe & Cocktail room are located on first floor and our Cocktail Room & Lounge is located on the second. (On the corner of Pine st. and Magnolia ave in Downtown Orlando) IT'S THE SCARIEST TIME OF THE YEAR AGAIN...Are you ready for Orlando's Best Halloween...
Wendy and Kurt Accetta are not only married, but also business partners who plan to open a wine house in Cramerton. The Tannin Wine House, located at 113 Center St., will open Friday, Oct. 15, and eventually include wine-tasting classes and live music, as well as giving people a place to relax with friends over wine, said Wendy Accetta.
When Christy Hayes opened a new restaurant in 2012 in downtown Woodland where Morrison’s Upstairs had operated for a quarter century, she knew she had big shoes to fill. Morrison’s was an institution in this charming agricultural town, a place where locals were likely to bump into a friend or neighbor most any night of the week.
There's a swanky, new, speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar now open at Hotel Revel. Sugarman's opened Wednesday at 1165 Eighth Ave., Ste. 137 — the ground floor of the hotel. According to the bar, Sugarman's takes its name from Andrew "Sugarman" Daniel, a Mississippi man who risked his life rescuing victims of the 1939 Clear Creek Disaster — it's a tribute to "unsung heroes" (that is, the medical personnel and first responders who work in the area).
When The Lounge at Element opened earlier this year, the space hoped to find a concept and identity that would stick. It shares back-of-house infrastructure with Element, where executive chef Nils Tarantik has amassed quite a following and, just as important, assembled quite a staff. And so, The Lounge provided an opportunity for him and his team of chefs to flex their culinary creativity and offer diners a tasting room of sorts where the outfit can try out its crazy new ideas.
Just finished my set in Manchester ( I’m a guitarist in the band The Cuza ) and went on to Funkademia … hit the dance floor the minute I walked in … and danced till I dropped … AMAZING NIGHT. Great club. Great atmosphere . It’s a must. Wayne.
A local restaurant that has become a Fayetteville staple in a relatively short amount of time will soon be under new management. Leverett Lounge, the casual fine dining restaurant opened by entrepreneurs Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel in 2017 in a former Pizza Hut building at 737 N. Leverett Ave., will soon be operated by fellow longtime restaurant vets, Reese Roberts and Corey Mccain. The couple will take the helm of the business from the original owners early this week.
Some residents in Queens are not too happy about what’s going on at one local restaurant. They have a host of complaints, from rowdy late-night crowds to its unsafe building structure. “They pee and they vomit,” said a single mother named Lola, who from her daughters’ bedroom in their Auburndale...
A lot of great ideas are born out of dire necessity. For Kelly Dever, founder of My Place Buffalo, she experienced “mommy burnout” as a young mother, which is when she got to thinking about how things might be easier, or at least more relaxing and enjoyable (instead of frantic). As a mother, she was being pulled in ten directions at once, dealing with feedings, chauffeuring, laundry, outfits, mail, cleaning, dishes, temper tantrums, diapers, playtime… the list went on and on. Where was her alone time? When could she sit back and enjoy a cup of coffee? Spend time with friends? Watch a show? Or eat a decent meal?
Calling all Bluegrass musicians! Join us in the Troll Lounge for a night of Bluegrass Americana music from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The Troll Lounge opens at 4:30 pm with 1/2 price drink during Happy Hour from 4:30 pm to 6 pm! The Troll Lounge is open to the public.
7:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:00pm) The #1 vocal harmony band have racked up Multi-Platinum record sales, release 6 studio albums and sold out 11 national tours. The Overtones. Customer reviews of The Overtones at Players Lounge. Average rating:. 88%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4 Verified review. thought...
EBENSBURG – An Ebensburg-area man is hoping to provide a new entertainment option with his startup business. Rob Rezk opened Ax’d Up, an ax-throwing lounge, last month at 1104 W. High St. in Cambria Township. Rezk said that after his family sold its medical supply company, he was browsing the...
Josh Davis spends most of his days in his kitchen. That’s because he's the main chef at his recently opened restaurant, Luna Cafe. “It’s all about running the business, doing all the operations, making sure staff is following all the proper procedures,” said Davis. The cat lounge and cafe opened...
Todd Snider will perform an all-ages show on Oct. 21 at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, 1036 G St., Arcata. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show goes until midnight. COVID-19 rules and regulations will be enforced. Masks are required at all times unless a person is actively eating or drinking at their table.
The GhostLight Lounge will make its official debut in downtown Owensboro tonight. The grand opening celebration will be from 7 p.m. to midnight, featuring an open mic, karaoke, adult spelling bee, trivia, rock-paper-scissors tournament and a black light party. Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, said that the...
A cinematic and immersive guided meditation series to activate more alignment, gratitude, peace and radiant inspiration in all aspects of your life Thursdays, 6pm. $22. Join a group of healthy, ambitious, accountable, and sovereign men working toward healing the inner self. Thursdays, 7pm. $22. Reduce anxiety and increase focus and...
Greenhouse Lounge: Return to Spirit of the Suwannee & Much More. March 3, 2016, was the last time that Greenhouse Lounge played at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, at thelast AURA Music & Arts Festival (of blessed memory). Five and a half years later, they are set to return, scheduled to play Suwannee Hulaween October 28. THAT will be a glorious return.
Arper furniture and Venetian textile company Rubelli have joined forces to reimagine the Bowl Chair by architect Lina Bo Bardi. The original Bowl Chair was designed in 1951 by Bo Bardi, who then worked with Arper to manufacture the chair. The limited-edition collection was designed in honor of Lina Bo...
