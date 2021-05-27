Higginsville man faces two counts of Murder 1st Degree in Independence shootings

Creola, LA – On Friday, October 15th, 2021 at about 9:20 pm, Creola Police observed a vehicle traveling South on US Highway 167, at a Fast Pace. The vehicle’s Speed was verified by Radar to be 88 Miles Per Hour. Upon initiating a Traffic Stop on the vehicle near US Highway 167 and Hwy. 3225, the Officer discovered that the Vehicle and Driver was Wanted by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Dept. in connection to a Homicide that occurred earlier in the day. Shortly after 7:00 pm on Friday, October 15, 2021, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Swan Street in the Goodpine Community of LaSalle Parish, which claimed the life of a 29-year-old Jena man. LPSO Deputies and Detectives were able to establish a suspect and issued a multi-parish BOLO for Brenton Miller, 32, of Jena.

CREOLA, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO