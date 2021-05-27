CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Higginsville man faces two counts of Murder 1st Degree in Independence shootings

jacksoncountyprosecutor.com
 2021-05-27

A 44-year-old Higginsville man faces two counts of Murder 1st Degree and other charges for the fatal shooting last Sunday in Independence of Billy M. Davis and Ashley D. Walker, Jackson County...

www.jacksoncountyprosecutor.com

